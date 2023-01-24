Ghana: KAAG Donates to Echoing Hills Orphanage

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association of Ghana (KAAG), on Friday donated school supplies, toiletries and food items worth about GH¢12,000 to the Echoing Hills Village Orphanage in Accra.

The alumni used the opportunity to dine and interact with the inmate as they encouraged them to take their education seriously, for them to become better persons in future and role models to those in similar situations.

The staff of the orphanage were also taking through a presentation on caregiving by some health professionals and experts as part of the alumni social responsibility.

The President of KAAG, Mrs Lovia Afoakwa, said the presentation was to contribute their quota to the great work done by the staff and management of the orphanage.

"It is our expectation to share the goodwill of the New Year festive season with the children and staff of the orphanage, and also to contribute to the welfare and well-being through the items donated.

The Alumni had over the years donated to several orphanages and schools across the country. This year, we thought it wise to come and support the orphanage as part of our New Year initiative aim to support deprived communities and institutions," she said.

The Deputy Country Director for KOICA-Ghana, Mr Seungmin Oh, commended the alumni for identifying the critical needs of the orphanage and stepping in to donate the items to support the children.

He said KOICA through the alumni would continue to give back to society through such initiative.

that for the first time the alumni through their own initiative and contributions from members were able to pull off such noble gesture," Mr Oh said.

The Chairman for the Orphanage, Reverend Joe Ocran, said donation to the orphanage had witnessed a decline, following the recent COVID-19 pandemic

This, he explained, had made the orphanage to go through difficult times as paying of workers' salaries as well as feeding of the children became a challenge.

Ghanaian Highlife Musician, Mr Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name as Okyeame Kwame, appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the orphanage, stressing that the orphanage depends on donations for the survival of the inmate.