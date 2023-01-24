Ghana: Tandoh Wins 6th Captain One Invitational Golf

Craig Tandoh emerged winner of the sixth Captain One Golf Society's Charity Invitational Golf Championship, which ended at the Royal Golf Club at Kumasi on Sunday.

The Nsuta Golf Club's enterprising golfer dethroned his club member, James Akwaboah the defending champion, to win the trophy at stake for the two-day competition which saw over 100 golfers participating.

Tandoh had 142 points over the two days to clinch the topmost prize, beating a female competitor, Felicity Okyei-Bonsu.

She recorded 146 points ahead of Maxwell Owusu-Bonsu on 148 points to settle for the third position.

The overall winner received a giant trophy, gold medal and a cash voucher of GH¢5,000 while the second position winner had GH¢2,500 voucher, silver medal and a trophy with the third position also taking home a trophy, bronze medal and GH¢1,500 gift voucher.

The Longest Drive (men) for day one of the event was won by Lesley Boakye Yiadom while Vivian Dick took the prize for the ladies Longest Drive.

Closest to the Pin day one, was won by George Antwi and the prize for Closest to the Pin day two was won by Boakye Yiadom while the Longest Drive for day two was won by Kwabena Poku and Flora Hurtubise.

The Seniors event was won by Seth Bekoe Apeadu while Philip Andoh settled for the second position.

The championship began on Friday with the Captain One Kid's Championship which attracted over 20 female golfers from the Safe-Child Advocacy and other kids from less privileged backgrounds.

The Kid's event was won by Hudu Zakiya with 270 points after coming tops in putting, chipping and shooting and followed by Mary Torhetey with 205 points and Satura Modesta with 205 points.

The Longest Drive for the Kid's event was won by Hudu Zakiya with 130 points while Satura Modesta (85 points) and Esther Atta (70 points) for the second and third positions respectively. The Juniors event was also won by Paula Kokame with 140 points.

Closing the ceremony, the President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah commended golfers for showing up for one of the most competitive golf events in the country.

He thanked sponsors including iGimel, Servaco PPS, Flo Polo Designs, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Services (IPS), PEEW-Willians Services Company Limited, MOSAK Photography and Mican Company Limited for their support.