Ghana: Domeabra Zongo Chief Urges Youth to Go Into Agriculture

The Zongo Chief of Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality, Sariki Alhaji Alhassan Iddrisa, has advised the youth to go into agriculture, especially mango farming.

The chief has invested in large acres of mango farm, which according him was very profitable and beneficial.

Alhaji Iddrisa told journalists during a visit to his farm at Domeabra over the weekend that he has not regretted venturing into agriculture.

He said through farming, he had been able to take care of himself and his family, instead of depending on other people for survival.

According to the chief, "if people stop depending on others and rather team up to work hard, there is no way they would suffer the way people are suffering from economic stress in the system".

Alhaji Iddrisa noted that there were a lot of arable lands across the country for the youth who would desire to go into farming.

He urged the government to team up with chiefs and other stakeholders to acquire lands for the youth to engage in farming.

Alhaji Iddrisa called for the setting up of an initiative such as the Brigade Farming Programme by Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in the 1960s to get the youth into farming to help improve the economy.

He urged the banks to support the youth with loans to acquire tractors and other farm inputs.

Alhaji Iddrisa advised the youth to apply modern agricultural practices to increase yield.

He appealed to all Members of Parliament and District Chief Executives to introduce agricultural programmes for the youth to be self-sufficient.

Alhaji Iddrisa called on government to make available incentives for young people who are already into farming to make the sector attractive.