Ghana: I'm Determined to Make KATH Best for Patients - Prof. Addai-Mensah

Kumasi — The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, says strict discipline will be upheld and as long as he remains the CEO of the hospital.

"I will never relent or lose fire on this; he said, adding I am ready and determined to make the KATH the best for patients.

"As a hospital, it is not enough to be noted for having the best qualified medical specialists and facilities in this part of the world, and equally important is that we should be known as the most responsive and patient-centred facility through the provision of timely specialist care in a dignified manner to patients," he emphasised.

Speaking at this year's thanksgiving service in Kumasi on Sunday, Prof. Addai-Mensah pointed out, "my management would have a big problem with anyone whose actions and inactions lead to a decline in the quality of services we render to the public".

He said no matter the work load and other challenges such as spaces and logistics, "we must learn to treat patients with dignity and respect by making sure that clinics start on time if we are to become the hospital of choice in Ghana... we must all note that patients remain the reason why we are able to put food on our table, and we must work to earn the salaries that enable us to do this".

To attain the objective, the CEO mentioned some strategies such as granting greater operational and financial autonomy to the directorates and units and "do everything possible to provide doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals with the tools, materials and financial motivations for them to deliver".

The occasion coincided with joint staff reception, best staff and long service awards ceremony for 2022 year review.

In all, 40 people, including 21 long service and 19 professionals, took home double decker refrigerators, plasma television sets, certificates and plaques.

Best staff award winner was given GH¢ 15,000.00, first runner up received GH¢10,000.00 and GH¢ 5,000.00 for second runner up.

Dr Augustine Tawiah took home the ultimate award. He was not there in person as he had gone to Korea for specialisation in gynaecology and obstetrics.

He was followed by Dr Patrick Anim, with Angela Boahen placing third.

Mr Ernest Ekow Abban picked the best administrative junior staff award, taking home a television set and certificate.

The surgery directorate was adjudged the best in innovation for raising $600,000.00 through a Scottish global health charity to refurbish the Obstetrics and Gynaecology block for paediatric surgery.

For the award, the directorate was offered GH¢30,000.00.

The Kids' operating rooms would provide a safe environment for patients and shorten the waiting time for both electives and emergencies, thus reducing complications and mortality.

Further, the facility would enable KATH to train more paediatric surgeons and anaesthetists as these State-of-the-art theatres are training grounds for paediatric staff.