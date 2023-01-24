Liberia: Nya Twayen Braces to Defeat PYJ in Nimba

24 January 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Nimba County — Nimba County senatorial hopeful Nya Twayen, Jr., is expected to receive huge endorsement this Saturday, 28 January in Ganta City, Nimba in his bid to unseat two-term senator Prince Y. Johnson at the ballot in October.

Nimbaians' decision to endorse Nya stems from his level of development and impact made on their lives, particularly in the health sector and in other areas.

Addressing reporters in Ganta, Chief Ericson Dahn said the January 28 endorsement will be one of the biggest ever to hit the county with Nya Twayen, Jr. receiving the gavel to replace Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who is completing two nine-year terms as Senator of Nimba but is requesting another 9 years to spend 27 years in office.

According to Chief Dahn, Senatorial hopeful Twayen is the best person to replace Senator Johnson.

Few months ago, more than 30 ex-generals from the county threw the weight behind Twayen in his quest to get to the senate in October.

At the same time, huge population of university students are planning to carry on their own endorsement of the senatorial hopeful, who the student community in the county has described as "rescue man" for his continued support to various universities and colleges across the country.

Sen. PYJ, who led President George Weah to victory in Nimba, has been critical of the Weah administration, threatening to withdraw his support to Weah's bid for second term because of broken promises, including jobs for his (PYJ's) people.

He reportedly told the Voice of America that his support this time will go to the opposition instead, without announcing any specific name in the opposition bloc.

Besides, he recently stepped down as standard bearer of his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party, naming Senator Jeremiah Koung as the new head of the party in what is seen here as a strategy to withdraw from the limelight in the face of U.S. sanction.

