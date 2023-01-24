Liberia: 'Desist From Unnecessary Attacks'

-Rep. Gray warns PYJ

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC's) ranking member in the House of Representatives, Moses Acarous Gray, has warned Nimba County Senator and ex-war lord, Prince Y. Johnson against 'unnecessary attacks.'

During a press conference on Capitol Hill Monday, 23 January 2023, the Montserrado Electoral District #8 Representative warned Senator Johnson to desist from his alleged unnecessary attacks against President George Manneh Weah and the ruling CDC.

The Chair of the House Committee on Executive argued that contrary to Senator Johnson's assertions that investors are not coming into the country, President Weah and the CDC are doing more to rectify agreements in the interest of the country.

He said what the CDC government is doing is not the bogus things that were done by past administrations.

Speaking to the Voice of America (VOA) early Monday morning, 23 January 2023, Senator Johnson give a new reason why he will not support the reelection bid of incumbent President Weah this October.

He alleged that in [five years] since President Weah became president, he has allegedly failed to bring investors to Liberia.

The Nimba Senator believes that this has worsened the country's unemployment issue.

Senator Jonson has also alleged that a high power delegation from the ruling CDC wants his party not to field a candidate in the 2023 election because it will hit President Weah's re-election efforts.

Additionally, he told the VOA that the delegation included several top ministers including those from the Ministries of Finance, and Labor, the former Minister of State, and the chairman of the ruling CDC.

Supporters of the CDC have differed with Senator Johnson's allegation. They insist that the president has focused on the country's development through the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Following Senator Johnson's assertions on the VOA, Rep. Gray argued that for the past five years, President Weah has done well for the people of Liberia.

He argued that the president's work is going to speak for him during the elections in October of this year.

At the same time, the Montserrado County lawmaker said the CDC is open to Senator Johnson for continuous alignment.

However, Gray warned Johnson to stop badmouthing the president based on providing jobs for Nimbains.