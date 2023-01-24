Liberia: Journalists Get Satellite Office, Scholarships At Capitol Building

Journalists assigned at the Legislature, under the banner of Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOL) have been provided a satellite-office space and four slots for scholarships at the House of Representatives aimed at packaging and compiling news products for their respective outlets.

Under the stewardship of Maryland County Representative and Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers, news reporters assigned at the Capitol Building covering the activities of the body now have a chance to begin their respective news filing and packaging to their various mediums for public consumption.

During an interaction with LEGISPOL members and officials in the satellite-office space at the House of Representatives, Speaker Bhofal Chambers also announced his willingness to provide four slots for scholarships to members of LEGISPOL in his personal scholarship program.

The Speaker cautioned members of LEGISPOL to consider themselves as partners to the Legislature as they report happenings of and about the activities of the body.

Dr. Chambers called on members of the LEGISPOL to mitigate the level of negativities and focus too on the good things that are happening at the Legislature as they go about in the exercise of reportorial duties.

The Speaker also cautioned the Journalists to see Liberia as a common patrimony, for they are partners in the democratization of the state, Liberia, and its people. He says for a better functioning democracy; the Press plays an important role in the discharge of their news reporting responsibilities.

Also in attendance during the meeting was the head of LEGISPOL, Mr. Henry Karmo. Mr. Karmo expressed appreciation to the leadership of the House of Representatives for allowing newsmen to have a Satellite-Office space at the Capitol Building.

Mr. Karmo pledged the commitment of his organization to work with the leadership of the House of Representatives in the best interest of the Country and hold standards and ethics in the discharge of their respective news reporting practices.

The occasion was also attended by Sinoe County Representative, Hon. Matthew Zarzar and scores of members of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOL) along with the Speaker's Political Officer, Mr. George D. Watkins.