Liberia: Aifo in Collaboration With the Business Startup Center Monrovia Prepares for the Stimulation Workshop and Launch of the Business Idea Generation in 5 Counties

Monrovia — This month, AIFO, with the support of the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida), will organize a Stimulation Workshop and Launch the Business Idea Generation (BIG) Competition for People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) who have innovative and creation business ideas to establish and expand their enterprises. The Stimulation Workshop will inspire and expose PWDs to the entrepreneurial journey, deepening their knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship. The BSC Monrovia will present a Market Assessment Study Findings Report that will inform and guide PWDs in identifying market driven product and services that will be supported by AIFO and BSC through technical and financial support. The BSC Monrovia will launch officially the Business Idea Generation (BIG) Competition where PWDs will have the opportunity to express their ideas and businesses on an application form through a competitive process. The BSC Monrovia will provide sufficient information on the Competition and provide support where necessary.

The BSC Monrovia and AIFO encourages all potential PWDs with innovative and creation business ideas and solutions to take advantage of the opportunity. The Workshop is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023, at the St. Paul's Seminary, Gbarnga, Bong County and the Lofa County Community College Auditorium, Voinjama, Lofa County at 9:00 am.