Liberia: Aifo in Collaboration With the Business Startup Center Monrovia Prepares for the Stimulation Workshop and Launch of the Business Idea Generation in 5 Counties

24 January 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — This month, AIFO, with the support of the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida), will organize a Stimulation Workshop and Launch the Business Idea Generation (BIG) Competition for People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) who have innovative and creation business ideas to establish and expand their enterprises. The Stimulation Workshop will inspire and expose PWDs to the entrepreneurial journey, deepening their knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship. The BSC Monrovia will present a Market Assessment Study Findings Report that will inform and guide PWDs in identifying market driven product and services that will be supported by AIFO and BSC through technical and financial support. The BSC Monrovia will launch officially the Business Idea Generation (BIG) Competition where PWDs will have the opportunity to express their ideas and businesses on an application form through a competitive process. The BSC Monrovia will provide sufficient information on the Competition and provide support where necessary.

The BSC Monrovia and AIFO encourages all potential PWDs with innovative and creation business ideas and solutions to take advantage of the opportunity. The Workshop is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023, at the St. Paul's Seminary, Gbarnga, Bong County and the Lofa County Community College Auditorium, Voinjama, Lofa County at 9:00 am.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.