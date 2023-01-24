Liberia: Nurse Reportedly Dies of Lassa Fever in Bong, Nine People Quarantined

Suakoko — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the Bong County Health Team has quarantined nine people over the outbreak of Lassa fever and the death of a health worker.

It can be recalled, a nurse of the Phebe Hospital, Philimena Miller, said to be in her late 30s, died three days after being in isolation, credible sources told FrontPage Africa.

Our source said the Bong County Health Team has already placed nine people under close monitoring so as to ensure that the fever does not spread to others.

Panic in Bong

Some medical practitioners, who pleaded anonymity while confirming the outbreak on Monday, said the disease had been recorded in Phebe, Suakoko and Gbarnga areas.

In an interview, one doctor told our correspondent that people affected by the outbreak tested positive to the disease and has since been isolated.

He said, "Yes, it is true. They were firstly treated for malaria and typhoid fever but unfortunately none of them could respond to treatment despite the drugs administered on them.

"And you know as suspicious as the symptoms could be, it gave us the opportunity to do further diagnosis which made those people to test positive to the virus.

"But some of those are now being isolated and we have started making effort to also ensure they survive."

It was also gathered that the epidemic outbreak has caused anxiety among patients at the Phebe Hospital.

Bong County Health Officer, Dr Cynthia Blapooh, confirmed the outbreak in a chat with our correspondent.

She stated that the Ministry of Health was already working towards reducing the spread of the virus among residents in the county.

She said, "Lassa fever has always been with us for a very long time, but we are already putting modalities in place to curtail it.

"Although, we are currently meeting over the issue, we would soon make our findings public."