Liberia: 'Government Needs to Put Money in the National League' - Says Muscat FC President

Monrovia — Clubs playing in the Liberia football Association national leagues seems to be finding it difficult to run due to financial constraints they face and national government has done nothing to rescue them.

Many clubs in Liberia are owned and run by single individual who at times are unable to continue their support; resulting in the sale of over five clubs in recent time.

However, the president of Paynesville based first division club Muscat FC, Charles Boakia Massaley believes if the chief patron of sports, President George Weah invests in the national league there, will be a huge reward for the national team- the Lonestar and generally football in the country.

Massaley said it is sad the clubs are struggling under a footballing president when he knows the importance the game played in his life.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa's Sports desk, Massaley said it's about time there be allocation in the national budget exclusively for the national league to help sustain the clubs.

According to the Muscat president, people are so much attracted to the national county sports meet because of the amount put in the annual sports festival and the political will of the President and lawmakers.

"We need political will in football and investment into football. The government is putting their money into the County meet and they are getting the results. I think if the government put their money in the national league, they will get results similar because football is money,"

He said most of the things that are successful in Liberia are easily done when there is a political will and when politicians are involved with it.

Massaley asserted that under the George Weah administration there is a need for direct budgetary allocation for the league and not only the national team.

He said records have showed that when clubs are supported, they do better. And the league can be competitive - judging from the funds given Liberian teams after the COVID 19 when each club received over US$3,000.

"If government can put US$2 million to the national football league annually and over a period of five years give us a target that we should ensure that we export five to ten players in Europe to the top leagues. This are challenges we want to take."

In his words the problem with Liberian Football is money that's the only way Liberian players will be seen in Europe.

"Until the national league can be strong and formidable you will never have a good national team and the only way the national team can be formidable is when you have good national league."

Following the election of President Weah, the country and Africa's most decorated football icon, there were high hopes that the beautiful game would attract huge support. Some had expected the President to use his connection and influence to attract more support. Many had thought that the election of big sport personalities at the Legislature would have added an icing on the cake. But Massaley said this is not the case.

"I think those lawmakers and government officials that went through the rank of football have forgotten about us and football, and I want to make this appeal to them that without their help many young talents' dreams will die. Imagine if Saah Joseph, Edwin Snow, Boy Charles and Darius Dillion decide they want to brand Liberian football and say Mr. President, this our area. We need to do small thing,"

It can be recalled that President Weah made name for himself playing in the Liberian national league.

During his playing days, Weah played for Invincible Eleven (IE) Survivors FC and Mighty Barrolle.

But since his ascendancy as president of Liberia, the football legend now politician has not attended a league game with the exception of the President Cup that was named in his honour by than LFA Vice President for Operations Wilmot Smith who named the cup President George Weah Cup rather than the President's cup.

Liberia leader over the last five years have watch every County Meet final and other games of the tournament, in addition he also played in the county meet's basketball and volleyball versions.