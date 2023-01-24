Liberia: All Set for Liberian Fisheries Science Program Launch

24 January 2023
Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) in collaboration with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has announced that all is now set for the grand launch of the Fisheries Science Degree program.

According to a joint UL/NaFAA press statement the official launching ceremony will take place this Wednesday January 25, 2023 on the main campus of the state-run university on Capitol Hill.

It can be recalled in March 2022 the university administration in partnership with NAFAA signed a memorandum of understanding to commence a Bachelor of Science degree program in Fisheries management as well as Diploma and technical training program for certificate courses to afford Liberians an opportunity to harness the potential that the Liberian fisheries sector presents.

The Bachelor of Science degree program in Fisheries management as well as Diploma and technical training program for certificate courses will be funded by the World Bank through NaFAA.

The ceremony will be launched by Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President Republic of Liberia and will as well be graced by other senior government officials and international partners.

