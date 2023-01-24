Liberia: U.S. Exchange Alumni Association of Margibi Launches Civic and Voters Education Project Ahead of 2023 Polls

Kakata — The U.S. Alumni Association of Margibi (USEAAM) has launched an eight-month civic and voters' education campaign aimed at advancing public information and education efforts in supporting an inclusive and participatory voter registration process ahead of the October i Presidential and Legislative elections.

USEAAM is a consortium of four institutions whose representatives earlier benefited from the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) and the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) under the auspices of the United States Government.

They include LEEMAH, Booker Washington Institute, Kakata Community Youth Leadership and Radio Joy Africa.

Miatta Mulbah Tarpeh, Finance Officer of the Voter Information & Education Support Project, giving an overview of the project at the launch over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County, stated that the program seeks to further promote public understanding and awareness of electorates on the registration procedures and the need for Liberians to get involve in exercising their democratic rights.

The project, she said, is being funded by the United States Government through its Exchange Educational Grant Programmes.

"We are carrying out awareness, engaging with relevant stakeholders including first time voters, traditional leaders, community chiefs, women, men and youths, face-to-face interactions, distributions of motivational peace messages and awareness materials for the successful implementation of the project", she disclosed.

She divulged that the project has recruited and trained over Twenty 25 civic voter communicators on how to sensitize first-time voters, marginalized groups, especially rural women, people living with disabilities, traditional leaders, community chiefs, men, and youths about the important of democratic governance and citizens participation.

Mrs. Tarpeh added that project keen on encouraging stakeholders and participants of the democratic process in Margibi to extinct from vices that would lead to violence.

Speakers at the occasion, including the U.S. Monrovia Embassy Public Affairs Director Sean Boda, admonished Liberians to engage into activities that promote peace and stability in the country.

He praised USEAAM members for their innovational approach to seeking financial support from the United States Government to carry out such a worthy venture to help Liberians understand the tenets of a democratic form of government and citizens' roles in enhancing the process.

For his part, Margibi County Superintendent Jerry Varnie through it a proxy, County Inspector Moses Gbankpala, extolled the United States Government for the support and assured working along with the association members to meet the project objectives.

The USEAAM's Voter Information & Education Support Project launching exercise was graced by students, educators, community members, religious leaders/congregational members who witnessed the extinction (not present/attendance) of Margibi County seven (7) lawmakers, as well legislative aspirants. Though they were invited and consented to grace the occasion, few sent proxies.

The project launch exercise began with a grand parade, kickoff at the famous Kakata City - ELWA junction with educational authorities, learners/students, USEAAM members and civic communicators parading Kakata streets, and ended at the Kakata City Administrative building where the indoor program was held.