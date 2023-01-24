Ghana: Adolescent Health Educ. Serial Drama Launched

The sixth season of adolescent health education serial drama; "You Only Live Once (YOLO)" was premiered in Accra on Friday

The 13-episodes season, centres on key health behaviours, including family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, child and adolescent health and COVID-19 vaccination.

It is expected to empower adolescents and young adults to make informed choices about their health and development to build a healthier population.

It was produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Population Council (NPC), stars seasoned actors, Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, Majid Michel, Aaron Adatsi, and John B. Peasah.

Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, speaking at the premiere, expressed delight at the return of YOLO after a three-year break.

She said the YOLO TV series complements government's effort at educating and empowering the youth to be assertive in making life's choices as they represented a vital aspect of Ghana's development.

"The new season would be a young adult-focused and touches on topics including COVID-19 vaccination, family planning, reproductive health, malaria prevention, and good nutrition in an effort for Ghanaians to live a good life.

"It opens a window for us to examine, experience, debate, and reflect on the complexity of issues that our young people face in their daily lives and how we can better help them moving forward," Ms Osei-Opare said.

She said "forget the jab-get, the jab", encouraged young people and Ghanaians at large to get vaccinated against the disease to avoid severe repercussions.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, lauded the uniqueness of the YOLO drama series in promoting positive health behaviours especially among young people.

He said "YOLO allows for salient health issues to be showcased and discussed at the level of today's youth."

This season more especially captures the culture and well-being of young people in the Northern sector of the country and that further pushes the agenda of not leaving anyone behind," Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

Ms Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, said; "YOLO is more than just a TV show, it is a safe space where young Ghanaians can discuss, debate and model positive behaviours that will protect their health and that of their families."

YOLO season six would be aired on TV3, GH-ONE, YouTube and the Farmhouse Movie app.