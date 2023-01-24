Ghana: Meet Prof. Tengan ... the Celebrated in the Academia, Building and Civil Engineering Industry in Ghana

There is no doubt that Professor Surv. Callistus Tengan, the Dean of School of Built Environment (SoBE) of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) of the Upper East Region of Ghana is one of the legends in the academic cycles, the Building and Civil Engineering Industry in Ghana and beyond.

There are a lot of evidence to substantiate this fact. The 38 - year-old Prof, affectionately called" Callistus" who holds a PhD in the area of Civil Engineering from the University of Johannesburg by dent of his hard work was promoted in December, 2022 to the rank of Associate Professor.

It must be emphasized here that it was not for nothing that the governing council and management of the BTU in consultation with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) promoted this Astute Scholar to the rank of Associate Professor. Obviously, it was by his devotion to duty that caught the eyes of the two bodies to promote him to a Senior Lecturer in 2018 and subsequently Associate Professor in 2022 after he had obtained his PhD in 2019. Prior to his current position as the Dean of School of Built Environment (SoBE) of the BTU, Prof. Tengan was the Head of Department of Building Technology and earlier, the Department of Civil Engineering where he brought his rich expertise to bear on the growth of the Departments.

Educational Background

Born on 4th February 1984 in Jirapa in the Upper West Region of Ghana, the 38- year- old Professor had his elementary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Junior High School in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, from 1997--1999, and proceeded to the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (Super KASS) for his secondary school education from 2000-2002.

He later gained admission into one of the nation's premier universities, KNUST in 2003 to study BSc. (Hons) Building Technology. He graduated in 2007 with B.Sc (Honours) in Building Technology and subsequently did his mandatory National Service at the KNUST Development office, Kumasi, Ghana, - between October 2007- August 2008.

After his National Service, Prof.Tengan proceeded further to the University of Education, Winneba in 2011, where he pursued M.Phil. in Construction Technology and completed in 2013. Between January 2016 and December, 2019, the Astute Scholar pursued a PhD programme at the University of Johannesburg where he obtained his PhD in Civil Engineering.

Prof Tengan began his teaching career in 2010 as an instructor in the Department of Building Technology, BTU, where he rose through the ranks to Snr Instructor, Lecturer, Senior Lecturer and to an Associate Professor. As a lecturer, Prof. Tengan has taught many courses including Civil Engineering Maintenance, Construction Technology, Contract Administration and Law, Estimating of Building and Civil Engineering Works, Measurement of Civil Engineering Works, Rresearch Methods, Strength of Materials, and Construction Resource Management. Based on his assigned responsibility, he has taught and examined various undergraduate courses at the Diploma, Higher National Diploma and Bachelor levels.

Prof Tengan has served as a member on considerable number of Committees, Boards and Union Associations of the University. Among some of the committees, he served, include Chairman of the School of Built Environment Board, Member Search committee for the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the University Librarian and the Director of Works and Physical Development (DWPD) for the Bolgatanga Technical University. Others include Member of the School of Engineering Board, Executive Committee of the University, Development and Scholarship Committee, Entity Tender Committee, Committee Chairman on the establishment of a consultancy firm at Bolgatanga Technical University, Academic Counsel lor of Department of Building Technology and the Department of Civil Engineering, Accommodation Committee, for the 4th Congregation of University, Academic Board Representative of the Departments of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, Secretary - TUTAG Welfare Fund, Committee to review the viability of Gold Coast Trustees Limited for the tier three pension scheme, Loans Disbursement Committee Chair - Bolgatanga Technical University Welfare.

Additionally, having served as the Head of the Civil Engineering and Building Technology Departments from 2010 to 2020, Prof. Tengan advanced the BTU's commitment to achieving its mission of providing career-focused education, applying state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops for practical training, applied research and entrepreneurship development in a conducive environment. His tenure of office at the Department saw successful re-branding efforts, in terms of; faculty development, academic excellence in teaching and learning, commitment to enhancement of students' academic, social, spiritual and civic experiences. For instance, unlike before when the University was running only High National Diplomas in Building Technology and Civil Engineering at the Department, with the cooperation of his dedicated academic and administrative staff, Prof. Tenganre positioned the Department into a centre of excellence where new Degree programmes such as,BTech in Building Technology and Civil Engineering were added to the Department's programmes. He additionally facilitated the introduction of a two-year Diploma programme in Construction Estimation and Measurement (DCEM) at the Department in 2022

Furthermore, under his stewardship as the Dean of School of Built Environment (SoBE) of BTU, he facilitated the establishment of a bond of relationship, and signed an MoU between BTU and the University of Johannesburg in South Africa for exchange Postgraduate Programmes especially in the area of PhDs. Prof. Tengan also coordinates the young women in TVET training program at the University in collaboration with Camfed,

It is also interesting to note that apart from his over 13 years of academic and professional experience in academic administration and leadership, Prof. Tengan is also a Charted Quantity Surveyor and has a competitive portfolios of professional certifications in Advance Diploma in Financial Management and Auditing & Taxation.

As a professional member of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (MGhIS) and the Secretary of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Upper East Regional Branch, Prof. Tengan is also the Managing Director of Project Monitoring and Quantity Surveying Limited (PM&QS Ltd), a registered construction consultancy firm in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Research Interest and

Publications in Peer Reviewed Journals

Professor Tengan's research interest is in the areas of Construction Project Performance, Innovations in Project Monitoring and Evaluation and Technical, Vocational and Engineering Education. His understanding of global trends in higher education is substantiated by his various published academic papers and writings. Professor Tengan's strong research background includes several publications in academic journals, authored a book and book chapters, and attended and made presentations at academic conferences at the local and international levels.

His research publications have appeared in various reputable journals such as the African Journal of Science, Technology, Innovation and Development (Tylor & Francis), International Journal of Construction Management (Tylor & Francis); Procedia Engineering (Science direct); Architectural Engineering and Design Management (Emerald); Advances in Intelligent Systems and Computing (Springer): Int. J. of Productivity and Quality Management (Inderscience) and the Journal of Engineering, Design and Technology (Emerald).

Aside the above, with no fewer than 30 academic publications so far, Prof. Tengan has served as a Reviewer of several reputable Journals including Journal of Planning and Land Management published by the University of Development Studies, International Journal of Managing Projects in Business published by Emerald group, International Journal of Construction Management published by Taylor & Francis and Journal of Construction Project Management and Innovation (JCPMI).

He has successfully supervised over Twenty (20) HND, Five (5) Masters, One (1) PhD, students at BTU, Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) and the University of Johannesburg as well as mentored several students.

Outside the Academic Arena: Professor Tengan's Professional Work Experience

As a professional quantity surveyor and Managing Director of Project Monitoring and Quantity Surveying Limited, Prof Tengan apart from rendering surveying services in the areas of preparation of bills of quantities, tender documentation, tender opening / selection of suitable contractors and award of contracts on behalf of the private and state owned agencies, has also managed the construction of various health and educational infrastructure projects at the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Center (BMC), and the Gambaga and Bimbila College of Education respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to him joining the Bolgatanga Technical University in October, 2010, Professor Callistus worked as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor with Architect and Quantity Surveying Limited (A&QS) and contributed to the preparation of Bill of Quantities for the construction and completion of the Wa Regional Library, construction of 2-storey Administration Block for T.I Ahmaddiya, Wa, construction of Assembly Hall Complex for Jirapa Community Health Training College, preparation of Engineer's Estimate and Bill of Quantities and supervision of the construction /extension/ modification of 6 new and 12 existing Rural Technology Facilities (RTF's), preparation of schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Wa Municipal Chief Executive Bungalow, preparation of schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Jirapa DCE's Bungalow, preparation of schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Wecheaw DCE's Bungalow all in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Prof Tengan is a member of many distinguished local and global professional bodies. Among them include Professional Member of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS),the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), the Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors (AAQS), the International Cost Engineering Council (ICEC) and the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy (CASLE).

As a devoted Christian, to be specific a Catholic by faith, Prof. Tengan, who radiates simplicity, peace, piety and humility and happily married with five children is described by his subordinates at the Building and Civil Engineering Department as somebody who is friendly and delegates power to junior officers to function while he gives directive and advice.

Also, while some of the staff of the department stated that they have been able to rise up to senior management positions as a result of the way and manner they have been groomed/mentored by Prof. Tengan, some students described him as somebody who has good human relations and a man who is down to earth who wants to see others excel and tap into his rich knowledge and experience for growth.

[The writer (Lecturer at Btu and Communication Consultant, Phd Candidate, Sd Dombo University, Uwr)] BY SAMUEL ADADIAKAPULE