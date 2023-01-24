Ghana: Mining Companies in Esiama Asked to Fufil Social Responsibility

The Managing Director of Pamicor Limited, Dr Kofi Amponsah Mensah, has called on the four companies involved in the extractive industry at Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region to harmonise their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to gain better appreciation from the people.

He said that was because despite the numerous social interventions, including the construction of schools, roads, social amenities and scholarships implemented by these companies, people in the town were dissatisfied with the economic growth of the area.

The companies include Ghana Gas, Adamus Gold Resources, ENI Ghana and Quantum Gas.

Dr Mensah was speaking on the topic "Harnessing the Resource Industry for Sustainable National Development" in Accra last Wednesday at the fifth edition of the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM) Annual Industry Conference 2023.

He said that these social interventions did not adequately improve the economic life of the people in the area.

Dr Mensah noted that there appeared to be a neglect of the Esiama Nurses Training College, resulting in land encroachment.

He, therefore, advised the companies to "as a matter of urgency harness their efforts and upgrade the Nursing Training College with additional infrastructure to increase its population by 300 per cent to enhance their quality and value".

"This should attract more funds to the area that would quicken the economic development and serve the community. This will invariably send a positive appreciation of the CSR initiative," he added.

Dr Mensah also suggested a policy guideline for the implementation of CSRs and recommended that the extractive sector set out a criterion to assess community development plan to address economic planning and growth in their communities.

Again, he urged the government to strategise to take part in the semiconductor market that globally earned USD 527.88 billion in 2021, and was projected to reach USD 1,380.39 billion by 2029.

Dr Mensah said the white 'silica' sand along the shores from Axim to Half Assini could be examined and tapped into.

"We need to develop strategies that would exploit our minerals for targeted future growth markets. We need to start preparing and positioning ourselves to buy into the semiconductor market as it is thriving," he added.