Nigeria: Atiku - I'll Change Our Security Architecture, Grow Economy

Tinubu: I'll End Youth Frustration in Nigeria If Elected

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, promised that, if voted into office next month, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, vowed to end frustrations prevalent among the youth if elected president.

Atiku spoke at a campaign rally in Delta State, held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, while Tinubu made his remarks in Abia State.

The PDP candidate recalled that between 1999 and 2015, the party grew Nigeria's economy and made it the largest in Africa. He accused the current APC administration in the country of destroying with its inept leadership what PDP had built.

Atiku said with adequate security and the right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that would grow the country's economy. He said the security of the country was paramount, because no nation could develop without security.

The former vice president told Deltans that his team was not in the state to campaign, but, "We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation, to say that we are with you in all respects, because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date."

He stated, "All through my political journey, Delta State has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

"That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.

"Therefore, it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country."

Atiku earlier held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta State at their secretariat in Asaba. He assured them that if elected, he would ensure that a clear constitutional role was given to monarchs in the country.

On his policy document, the PDP presidential standard bearer stated that his administration would pay attention to developing the education sector, and promised that under his watch, strikes by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be eradicated.

The PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country. Okowa urged the people to vote for the party.

National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as the vice presidential candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

The rally recorded the defection of many APC members in the state, including the state secretary, Chief Nick Ovuakporie, to PDP.

PDP also got the endorsement of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, led by the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Great Tamarapreye.

In Abia State, Tinubu spoke directly to the youth, alluding also to the long closure of universities due to incessant strike by ASUU.

He stated, "I promise you today, your frustrations will be over. None of you will spend eight years for a four-year course."

The former governor of Lagos State promised to give priority attention to education, and restore confidence in the education system.

Tinubu, who arrived the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, at 1.55pm, was received by the governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma, Abia State APC governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and other party chieftains.

He said he was "greatly inspired and encouraged by this large number" of people that thronged the venue of the presidential campaign. He urged the party faithful to translate their support and commitment to real votes for him as well as all APC candidates in the state.

The APC presidential candidate said, "I know the value of victory. I know that power is not served a la carte. So, go to the poll with your PVCs and vote for me for president on February 25th and on 11th of March. Don't change the symbol, vote for APC candidates.

"You owe me, you owe Nigeria to put your finger print on the broom for president, Senate, House of Representatives, governorship, and House of Assembly elections."

Tinubu also emphasised the need for the voters to defend their votes, saying, "Don't let them steal your votes."

Tinubu used the occasion to wade into the legal tussle over the governorship ticket of the party being instituted by former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah.

"Our position here is clear: Ikechi Emenike is holding the flag of our party, APC," he declared, adding that Ogah should stop all litigations.

"Uche Ogah, please, stop all court actions and come and see me. Come home, let us resolve our matter in our living room," Tinubu said.

Uzodinma said he was pleased that party leaders and chieftains in Abia State were working hard to unite the party and forge a common front to achieve victory in the forthcoming polls.

Emenike, in his address, said Abia APC remained one big family determined in its resolve to rescue and develop the state.

In her speech, earlier, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, complained about the antiparty activities of some high ranking APC members from Abia. She specifically mentioned Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and others, whom she alleged would stay in Abuja and claim to belong to APC.