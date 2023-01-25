Nigeria: Federal Govt, ICRC Worried 25,000 Persons Missing in Nigeria

Federal government and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have expressed worry over the increasing number of missing persons in Nigeria, saying at least 25,000 people are missing in the country.

Both the government and ICRC expressed their displeasure with the development yesterday in Abuja at the meeting of stakeholders involved in the file of missing persons in Nigeria, said the vast majority of missing persons are in relation to the conflict in the northeast.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq who was represented by Ali Grema said several causes lead to disappearances.

Farouq said, "Nigeria has witnessed several conflicts and insurgencies resulting not only in loss of lives but also cases of missing persons with more than 13,000 families still searching for their loved ones that have gone missing.

"During conflict-induced displacement, children face risks such as exploitation, violence, mental distress and disappearance as many also end up alone, with no news of their families' whereabouts."

In addition, the minister said through irregular migration, thousands of people, including children, cross borders, the Sahara Desert, and the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and a better life each year, saying such movements often entailed great risk, including the risk of disappearance.

Also, the head of ICRC Nigeria delegation, Yann Bonzon said behind every missing person is a family and people that are left with the anguish of not knowing the fate or whereabouts of a loved one.

"In Nigeria, we know that there are at least 25,000 people missing, the vast majority in relation to conflict in the northeast.

"These are the number of cases that have been registered with the ICRC and Nigerian Red Cross Society. We know that this number is likely just the tip of the iceberg."

Bonzon said what this number also represents is many thousands of people - thousands more than the number of people missing themselves - who are impacted by that absence.

"In fact, we know that at least 13,000 families in Nigeria are seeking missing loved ones. It is out of concern for them - for those who are missing and their families that we are here today," Bonzon added.