Liberia: Political Competition Heightens in District 12

24 January 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark B. Dumbar Jr

A representative aspirant of District # 12 Montserrado County, Amara Fofana has disclosed that the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections will witness a rigorous competition in District # 12 Montserrado County.

Fofana made the statement following an interview on Truth FM Breakfast Show recently.

He said, that the party is prepared in making sure that the necessary changes in the district are achieved.

The district 12 Aspirant said that he is determined to rescue the district from the hands of the current lawmakers, George B. Samah.

Fofana noted that his political agenda is focused on advocacy for the betterment of the district.

He noted that the residents of the district have consented to the creation of twenty-four communities.

Fofana has vowed that when he is elected in the impending Presidential and Legislative Election, he will serve with diligence, sincerity, and commitment.

The Representative Aspirant mentioned that the residents of the district have lost hope in their current lawmakers.

He hinted at the prevalent wave of crimes in the district and that there has been no serious effort on the part of Representative Samah to help curb the situation.

