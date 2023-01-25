Africa: Alioum Left Speechless After Cameroon Exit

24 January 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon coach Saidou Alioum has been left dumbstruck following his side's exit from the ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 on Tuesday.

The Intermediate Lions conceded an Ousseini Soumaila Badamassi free-kick in the 69th minute that gave Niger a 1-0 lead and despite trying to find an equalizer for the remaining part of the game, Cameroon were denied any chances.

"We expected that this would be a difficult game. We have lost and are eliminated. I am speechless. We knew that we had to get a good result and now we have lost and that is it about that," a distraught Alioum told the media at the post-match press conference at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran, Algeria.

"We tried to attack, and we failed to score. Niger defended very well. We tried to use both wings and sometimes, it worked but we did not make it count in front of goal. Niger got a free-kick and they scored.

We kept fighting until the very last play of the game. In football, you must have hope. This is why I made the changes that I made. It was not our game. Niger deserved the win. We congratulate them and wish them the best."

Cameroon finished as second-placed in the three-team Group E at the seventh edition of the continental tournament organized for locally based players.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.