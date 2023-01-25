Ghana: Farmer Gets 4 Years for Stealing From Police Commander's Bungalow

24 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bole Magistrate Court in the Savannah region on Friday sentenced a farmer, Kwabena John, to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing from the Sawla District Police Commander's bungalow and a public school.

The 37-year -old was convicted on the charge of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and Stealing.

It was the case of Police Chief Inspector Abdualai Awuni that Kwabena stole flat screen TV, gotta phone and also made away with an ICT equipment of the Sawla D/A Junior High School.

The court presided over by Adward Essel heard that John was chased and apprehended by residents at Sindaa in an attempt to break into another house.

Upon interrogation, the convict disclosed that he sold the items to five people, who were also arrested.

Meanwhile, the five have been charged for dishonesty and fined different sums or in default they would serve 12 months imprisonment. -- GNA

