Ghana: Foundation Launched to Support Surgical Operations of 20 Hole-in-Heart Children

Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation was on Friday launched in Accra with the objective to pay for surgical operations for 20 children with hole-in-heart conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital every year for the next 10 years.

The President of the Ghana Rugby Association (GRA), Mr Herbert Mensah, commended the Sunda Group of Companies for setting up the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation, which will provide support for children with hole-in-heart conditions in Ghana.

Mr Mensah, who is a trustee of the foundation, said the foundation would go a long way to support young children to live their full potentials in sports and other areas.

He called for support for the foundation to achieve its objectives for the benefit of current and future generations.

On his part, Mr Shen Yan Chang said he set up the foundation to support children when his first son was diagnosed of the condition.

"After passing through the situation with my first son who is now free after surgery, I thought it was important to assist other children, especially those who could not afford to pay for surgery," he stated.

"We would do this for the next 10 years, hopefully 20 years and our children would continue the legacy for another 30 to 49 years possibly," he stressed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, expressed appreciation to Mr Shen and the foundation for their support as it would go a long way to save lives.

He assured the trustees of the foundation that their support would help save the lives of many children with the condition.

Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, said the support would help them attain their vision of ensuring that every child would have timely access to the intervention.