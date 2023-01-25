Ghana: Fire Guts Parts of Timber Market At Moose

Fire yesterday gutted parts of the Timber Market at Moose near Ofankor in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The ravaging fire which started at 12:44 a.m. was brought under control at about 7:05 a.m. by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some of the items destroyed were machines for plying woods and assorted woods for sale.

No casualty was recorded.

When this reporter visited the scene at 8:00 a.m. there was a huge crowd at the scene gathered in groups discussing the tragedy.

Some victims were also spotted salvaging the debris.

Some of traders at the vicinity in an interview with the Ghanaian Times expressed shock at the event.

Others commended the personnel of the Fire Service for the prompt response in preventing the ravaging fire from spreading to the other shops.

At the time the Ghanaian Times was leaving the scene, personnel of the GNFS were still on the ground conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Accra Regional Operations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade One (DOI) Philip Kotey, told the Ghanaian Times that the Fire Service received a distress call at around 12:44 a.m. and proceeded to the scene to salvage the situation.

DOI Kotey said fire tenders from Legon, Amasaman, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, GNFS headquarters, Abelemkpe and Madina were used to quench the fire.

He assured of the GNFS' continuous determination in ensuring that fire outbreaks were reduced in the country.

The Operations Officer said investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.