Ghana: Fire Guts Parts of Timber Market At Moose

24 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Fire yesterday gutted parts of the Timber Market at Moose near Ofankor in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The ravaging fire which started at 12:44 a.m. was brought under control at about 7:05 a.m. by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some of the items destroyed were machines for plying woods and assorted woods for sale.

No casualty was recorded.

When this reporter visited the scene at 8:00 a.m. there was a huge crowd at the scene gathered in groups discussing the tragedy.

Some victims were also spotted salvaging the debris.

Some of traders at the vicinity in an interview with the Ghanaian Times expressed shock at the event.

Others commended the personnel of the Fire Service for the prompt response in preventing the ravaging fire from spreading to the other shops.

At the time the Ghanaian Times was leaving the scene, personnel of the GNFS were still on the ground conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Accra Regional Operations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade One (DOI) Philip Kotey, told the Ghanaian Times that the Fire Service received a distress call at around 12:44 a.m. and proceeded to the scene to salvage the situation.

DOI Kotey said fire tenders from Legon, Amasaman, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, GNFS headquarters, Abelemkpe and Madina were used to quench the fire.

He assured of the GNFS' continuous determination in ensuring that fire outbreaks were reduced in the country.

The Operations Officer said investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.