Liberia: Minister Coker-Collins Gets Youth's Admiration

24 January 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

A youth organization, the Youth of Churches United for Christ has expressed gratitude to Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins for diligently working in the interests of Liberians through the pavement and rehabilitation roads in the country.

According to the President of the Youth Group, Rev. George Flomo, the female Minister has been demonstrating the spirit of nationalism by ensuring road connectivity and that will contribute to economic growth and development.

Sanniquellie-Louquatuo Corridor Road and Minister Ruth Coker -Collins

Speaking in an exclusive interview, recently, he mentioned that Minister Coker-Collin's duty is key to the economic growth of the country.

He said through the road network, agriculture products will be transported from the rural sector to Monrovia.

On January 17, 2023, Ruth Coker-Collins was commissioned by President George Manneh Weah, as Minister of Public Works.

The Youth Leader noted that such a commission by President Weah has now given the full authority to Minister Coker-Collings in administering the affairs of the country's infrastructure development.

He named some major road corridors that included Sanniquellie-Louquatuo which is experiencing pavement, the Red-Light to ELWA Junction, and Johnsonville Road among others.

Rev. Flomo nevertheless urged Minister Coker-Collins not to be complacent with the level of vigor and commitment to duty, but to keep on the path of diligence and nationalism.

