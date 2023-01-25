Liberia: AML's CEO Inspires Grand Bassa University Students

-Says Human Capital Investment Fundamental to ArcelorMittal's Operations

Buchanan, Grand Bassa- ArcelorMittal Liberia's CEO Jozephus Coenen says the company recognizes the investment in the human capital of Liberians as fundamental for the success of its operations and urges young Liberians to prioritize education and acquire skills that will place them at the forefront, as the country moves forward with its development agenda.

Speaking on Thursday on the topic: "Youth Education as a Solid Solution to Ending Poverty and Economic Misery in Liberia" when he served as keynote speaker at the Grand Bassa University Students Assembly, Coenen said the youths are the vision bearers of the country's transformation.

He said they must use education as one of the best assurances to tackle the scourge of poverty and economic misery in the country. He said it is against this backdrop that the company has prioritized youth capacity and career development.

"Educational attainment creates access to better wages and salaries and even better opportunities to advance yourself further. Quality education will take you places, improve the quality of your social and professional network and open new doors for you," he said.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia CEO said, from providing foreign scholarships to young Liberian college graduates to creating internship opportunities, vacation jobs, and vocational and technical skills, ArcelorMittal Liberia is leading the way in human capital development in Liberia.

CEO Coenen also announced that to date, ArcelorMittal's Advanced Academic Scholarship program has paid for and supported more than 50 Liberian students to study in various universities in the world, acquiring advanced degrees and returning to join the country's professional workforce.

"Each year, our Young Professional Program (YPP) offers life-changing career development opportunities to young college graduates through an intensive internship program," he added.

Mr. Coenen further mentioned the huge investment of 7 million US dollars by ArcelorMittal Liberia in the establishment of the state-of-the-art Vocational Training Center in Yekepa, now known as the AML Training Academy (AMLTA) which has already graduated its second batch of students.

All graduates of AMLTA have been given a chance to join the company's workforce, a bold action, and a major boost to closing the gap in youth education and employment in Liberia.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia CEO assured of the company's partnership with the government of Liberia to educate and train young people who continue to demonstrate immense talents and creativity in different spheres, but most especially in the technical and vocational fields.

The College presented Mr. Coenen certificates of honor recognizing the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia for their contribution to education, training, and development in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Grand Bassa University's Board of Trustees, and Advisor to the President of Liberia Dr. Lawrence K. Bropleh has hailed the AML CEO for his people-centered leadership and the company's continuous partnership for sustainable progress and development for Liberia, especially as seen and felt by the people of Grand Bassa.

Grand Bassa Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh also praised AML and CEO Coenen for the many scholarship and training opportunities provided to youths in Grand Bassa and further appealed for the establishment of TVET center at the Grand Bassa University, like the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy in Yekepa.

