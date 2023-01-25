Gambia: What Is the Arrangement for the Funeral of the Late Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof?

23 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The invited guests and National Assembly members are expected to be seated by 9.30am. The President, Adama Barrow, will be received by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta at 9.45am. Then prayers. This will be followed by the arrival of the body of the late Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof at 9.50am.

In the next four minutes prayers will be led by the Deputy Imam Ratib of Banjul, Muntaha Faye and Chairman of the Gambia Christian Council, the Most Reverend Bannie E.F. Manga.

After the prayer at 10.00am, the Speaker, after observance a minute silence, will pay tribute to the late Vice President. The following will then pay tribute:

Alpha Khan, a family member; Mr Jerreh Jammeh, a family friend; Imam Yahya Bah, a neighbour; Cherno Alhaji Dawda Jobe, a religious leader; Hon. Alhaji S. Darboe, minority leader; Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, majority leader; Mr Dawda Jallow, Minister of Justice.

Finally the President will pay tribute to his former Vice President and the ceremony at the National Assembly will end.

The body will now be escorted by an assigned military party to his home town of Banjulunding for burial.

