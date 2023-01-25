Gambia/Sierra Leone: Catherine Jatta Inspires Queen Scorpions to Thrash Sierra Leone in WAFU Championship Opener

Catherine Jatta has inspired Gambia's queen scorpions to thrash Sierra Leone 4-1 in day two of the WAFU Zone A Women's football Championship in Sal, Cape Verde.

Played on Saturday, the youngster scored the fastest goal of the tournament history with a little over a minute on the clock to put the Women's Scorpions in the lead. The Police FC forward added her second to two before the break to keep Sierra Leone at bay

The player of the match resumed to add two more goals to earn her the quadruple while the Sierra Queens could pull only one back as consolation. Catherine was voted the most outstanding player decorated by Wafu with a deserved award.

"This is the first time for me to win this. I am happy today and I want to congrats my teammates because they supported me," Jatta told GFF media after the match.

Asked whether she was expecting this, the diminutive forward said that's what she was praying to score a hat-trick ahead of the encounter.

"I thank God for that (scoring four goals)" she said.

Speaking further, she said if they work together as a team, they can make it in the tournament by reaching the final.

Meanwhile, there were debuts for Fatoumatta Jammeh, Mamie Sey, Fatoumatta Erma, and Kaddy Jarju, all brought in the second half.