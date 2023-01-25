Senegal/Gambia: WAFU Women Championship - Gambia to Go All Out to Secure 3 Points Against Senegal

23 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The head coach of The Gambia's queen scorpions has disclosed that her-led team will go all out to beat neighbours Senegal in their next encounter in the ongoing WAFU Zone A Women's football Championship in Sal, Cape Verde.

The Gambia will face Senegal today (Monday 23rd January 2023) who thrashed Guinea 4-0 in Saturday's earlier game.

Coach Mariama Bom Sowe made this disclosure to the press after the queen scorpions crushed the Sierra Queens 4-1. Queen scorpions' four goals were scored by Gambian forward Catherine Jatta last Saturday, the first feat in the tournament's history.

After expressing her elation for garnering the maximum three points in their opener, Coach Bom Sowe shared her thoughts about their next game against Senegal, saying though their opponents are the reigning champions, it wouldn't be a very tough game.

"We are also coming all out to collect three points. If we cannot get the three points we have another game plan. But we are coming all out; we are not taking any game easily because this is women football. Expect the unexpected as we are coming all out to secure our three points," she told the press.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.