Senegal/Gambia: WAFU Women Championship - Gambia to Go All Out to Secure 3 Points Against Senegal

The head coach of The Gambia's queen scorpions has disclosed that her-led team will go all out to beat neighbours Senegal in their next encounter in the ongoing WAFU Zone A Women's football Championship in Sal, Cape Verde.

The Gambia will face Senegal today (Monday 23rd January 2023) who thrashed Guinea 4-0 in Saturday's earlier game.

Coach Mariama Bom Sowe made this disclosure to the press after the queen scorpions crushed the Sierra Queens 4-1. Queen scorpions' four goals were scored by Gambian forward Catherine Jatta last Saturday, the first feat in the tournament's history.

After expressing her elation for garnering the maximum three points in their opener, Coach Bom Sowe shared her thoughts about their next game against Senegal, saying though their opponents are the reigning champions, it wouldn't be a very tough game.

"We are also coming all out to collect three points. If we cannot get the three points we have another game plan. But we are coming all out; we are not taking any game easily because this is women football. Expect the unexpected as we are coming all out to secure our three points," she told the press.