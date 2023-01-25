Gambia: Late VP Joof to Be Laid to Rest Today

The late Vice President of the Gambia Alieu Badara Joof, will be laid to rest today, Monday January 23rd 2023 next to his mother's grave at Banjulinding local cemetery. This development came after the corpse of the late VP arrived Banjul International Airport on Saturday evening at 7:05 on a Senegalese Business flight.

The coffin carrying the remains of the late VP was received from the jet by the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and laid on a table where the National Anthem was played in his honour. He was later put in his official vehicle and escorted to the mortuary at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH). The government informed that there will be a vigil (staying awake to watch over the deceased) at the mortuary until Monday morning, for the vice president.

Ministers, Deputy Speaker, some National Assembly Members and other government officials and family members of late VP Joof, were at the Airport to welcome his body.

This morning the late Vice President's Body will be laid at the National Assembly for mourners to pay their last respect where the country's president will be present. After the ceremony, the body of the late VP will be laid to rest beside his mother's grave at the Banjulinding cemetery.

The entire management and staff at Foroyaa take this solemn opportunity to extend their deepest condolence to the bereaved family of the late Vice President Alieu Badara Joof, and the entire government and people of the Gambia, and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.