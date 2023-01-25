Ghana: Gender Ministry to Team up With CELD to Amply the Voice of the Vulnerable

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Economic Leadership Development and African Leadership Organization have pledged to work together to amplify the of the vulnerable, especially women and children.

The two made the commitment when the Chairman of the Economic Leadership Development and African Leadership Organization, Dr Terrance Drew called on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu in Accra.

The Centre for Economic and Leadership Development (CELD), is an organization that strives to bring true and enduring empowerment to women at various levels, circumstances, cultures and tribes; whilst re-defining the theory and practice of inclusive leadership and education for the youth and the various societies where we operate.

Dr Terrance lauded the Minister for her contribution to women's leadership development and social protection towards vulnerable groupings in the country.

On her part, Madam Lariba expressed gratitude to the organization for recognizing the Ministry's role in alleviating the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country.

She added that there was a need for women to be mentored on 'women in leadership roles.' That, according to her, would help solve issues like 'kayayie' (head potters) in the country.

She pledged the Ministry's willingness to work with the organization to help solve emerging issues on gender.

"We need to get a lot of women on board to help the situation otherwise our voices cannot be heard," she emphasized.