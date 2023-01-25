Gambia: Reap Trains Returnees On CV, Interview Techniques, Job Opportunities

Returnees' Caoching and job Placement (REAP), a six-month pilot project intended to help returnees reintegrate recently concluded a three-day forum for returnees on CV writing, interview techniques, communication,work ethics and accessing job opportunities.

The ceremony, which coincided with presentation of certificates to participants, was held at The GIZ office at Westfield.

At the ceremony, Modika Bah, project manager, encouraged them to be willing to hustle and be patient in their country for everything is possible with determination and dedication.

"We should be willing to learn and put effort in the process, being a returnee myself I understand your plight and I hope this training will be a stepping stone for all of you in shaping your lives," he highlighted.

He advised them to not relent in looking for more training opportunities to build their capacities and fast track their reintegration.

Binta Y. Touray, a representative from GIZ, said the areas participants were exposed to play a very key role in one's life.

"Being trained on interview techniques, CV writing among others is the foundation of being able to get yourself a job and as young people. Therefore, being certified on those areas is a big plus to your lives." she added.

Salman Colley, sales and administration manager, Gamjobs, urged participants to continue working as a team, challenging them to always remind each other of career opportunities.

He further acknowledged the fact that migration is a human right, but people should be aware of the type of movement they can embark on.

Ndumbeh Saho, Technical Director GK Partners, advised participants to make best use of the knowledge gained to contribute to national development.

"You should always be ready to grab any good opportunities you see at your disposal. We have so many people ready to support youth and as you are all young people, you should be ready to work hard to improve yourselves." she said.

Ebou Sowe, a returnee and beneficiary, thanked the organisers for the opportunity and promised to make best use of knowledge gained.

The project is being implemented by Gamjobs Limited in partnership with Migration and Sustainable Development in the Gambia (MSDG) with funding from GK Partners.

