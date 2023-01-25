Gambia: Kombo South NAM Launches Constituency Development Fund

National Assembly Member for Kombo South Constituency on Saturday launched his 2022 National Assembly Constituency Development Fund at a ceremony held at Kombo South.

The communities that benefitted from this year's project are: Mamuda and Singjang both in Sanyang Ward, Kombo South District.

At the launch, Kebba K. Barrow, member for Kombo South constituency, reminded that the fund is allocated by the National Assembly for lawmakers as part of its 2023 Constituency Development Fund.

Barrow revealed that each member is allocated a sum of three hundred thousand dalasis annually, further highlighting that in the case of Kombo South's projects in 2022, Sanyang and Gunjur Wards benefited from vegetable seeds, while Kartong Ward benefitted from water supply.

However, this year's projects for Kombo South are boreholes for Mamuda and Singjang communities both in Sanyang Ward.

For his part, Botto Bojang, Councilor for Sanyang Ward, said the project is purposely for the whole community regardless of political affiliations, tribe, religion or interests, since he is representing the whole community.

Councillor Bojang thus advised both communities to cooperate and unite as far as development is concerned, saying through unity, commitment and hardwork, there is a high possibility for more sustainable developments.

In fulfilling his campaign promises to his Ward, Councillor Bojang presented fifteen thousand dalasis worth of medications, 3 footballs each to Mamuda and Sinchang Village Development Committees.

Commenting further on the state of the road construction project in the area, which continues to be a nightmare for people in the two communities, Councillor Bojang revealed that they have already submitted project proposals and making follow ups to Council for approval.

Other speakers expressed their resolve and willingness to work with Councilor Bojang and his Ward Development Committees.