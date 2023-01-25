Gambia: Hawks Gaffer Determined to Grasp 1st Win in 1st Division League

Alieu Jagne, head coach of Hawks FC, is desperate to grab of his first victory in the 2022-2023 Baluwo-sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.

Coach Jagne and his Red Devils were beaten in their three opening league matches.

Hence his charges require winning in their forthcoming matches to recover in the country's Premier League after their woeful start to the league campaign.

The Red Devils, who won both the League and Super Cup trophies last season, are currently struggling in the First Division League without a point after three league games.

Coach Jagne and his Hawks FC will fight to win their upcoming league fixture to better their status in the country's Premier League campaign.