Gambia: Jambanjelly Kick Daya Out of KSD Tourney

24 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jambanjelly on Sunday kicked Daya out of the 2023 Approve Services-sponsored Kombo South District football tournament.

The Jambanjelly boys smashed the Daya boys 4-0 in their final Group A match played at the Sanyang Football Field.

Jambanjelly came into the match with 7 points after winning two matches and drawing one before locking horns with the Daya boys, who were with 1 point.

Jambanjelly scored four goals in the match without Daya responding, to advance to the second round of the annual Kombo South District football championship.

The defeat saw Daya out of the yearly Kombo South District football tournament after finishing bottom-place in Group A with 1 point after four group matches.

