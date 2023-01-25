Gambia: BST Galaxy Pick Back Winning Formula, Elite Utd Record 2nd Win

BST Galaxy FC have returned to winning ways, while Elite United recorded their second victory of the season during their week-four fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation Second Division League played on Sunday.

BST Galaxy FC defeated Tallinding United 1-0 during their fourth league game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Lamin Sarr scored the only goal of the match for BST Galaxy FC during the second period, leaving struggling side Tallinding United desperate for an equalizer.

The result moved BST Galaxy FC to the top of the table standings with 10 points, while struggling side Tallinding United dropped to 16th position with 3 points after four games.

Elite United defeated Medical FC 1-0 during a game played at the Soma Mini-Stadium.

The Academy boys Elite United have now recorded their second victory of the league, while the Central River Region-based club Medical FC have suffered their second defeat of the league.

The result moved Elite United to 3rd position with 8 points, while the defeat dropped Medical FC to 17th position with 2 points after four games.

TMT defeated Bombada FC 1-0 during a game played at the KG5 Mini-Stadium in Banjul.

Newly promoted side TMT have now recorded their second win of the league, while the Brikama-based team Bombada FC suffered their second loss of the league.

The win moved TMT to 5th position with 7 points, while the defeat left Bombada FC on 10th position with 4 points, levelling with Kuteh Jumbulu, GPA and Kanifing East.

Latrikunda United were held to a goalless draw by the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) during a game played at the Bakau Mini-Stadium.

The Sabiji-based club, Latrikunda United, have now registered their second draw of the league, while the Ferry boys, GPA, recorded their first draw of the league.

The result has put Latrikunda United on 8th position with 5 points, levelling with Young African and Gunjur FC, while GPA sit 12th position with 4 points.

In the other results, all earlier three features in the week-four played 1-1 draws on Saturday.

Young African and Jam City played a 1-1 draw during a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-Stadium.

Jarra West also drew 1-1 with Immigration FC in a game played at the Soma Mini-Stadium

Kanifing East also played the same scoreline against Gunjur United in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.