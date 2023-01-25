Gambia: UTG 3rd Division Football Team Trials Kick Off

24 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The University of The Gambia (UTG) Directorate of Sports and Recreation on Saturday 21 January 2023 commenced a two-week trial for its 3rd Division football team that ends on 1st February 2023.

The preliminaries (trials) are being held at MDI football field.

The UTG Directorate of Sports and Recreation is therefore inviting interested football players within and outside the University to participate in the two-week trial with the UTG 3rd Division football team.

Those chosen will compete for the UTG 3rd Division football team in Banjul's upcoming 3rd Division Football League.

The trial aims at providing UTG students and non-students with equal opportunities to compete for team spots.

The UTG Directorate of Sports and Recreation therefore strongly encourages interested players to participate.

