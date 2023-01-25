Gambia: Sharab Hospital Inaugurates New Gynae, Pediatric Complex

In a bid to complement government's effort in ensuring quality health care delivery, Sharab Hospital Limited last Saturday inaugurated a newly built facility as part of their quest to expand the clinic into a hospital.

The facility, which now houses obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatric units, was conceived about twelve years ago to enhance quality medical care in the country.

Abubacarr Jah, medical director explained their quest to expand was in view of the fact that health care service in The Gambia remains one of the least developed in the world, forcing many to seek better health care service in neighboring countries.

Dr. Jah further said regardless of the patient's financial situation, whether rich and poor, or those in positions and those not to be able to have the confidence, they can get their treatment right here in The Gambia and in dignity.

"And even if it is the end of life, to be able to spend it with their families."

He further appealed to government and all and sundry to continue supporting the country's medical sector in move to expand and develop the health care service in the country.

For his part, Ousman Bah, minister of Communication and Digital Economy, extended gratitude to Sharab Hospital for their initiative to help contribute to the country's health care service, saying people like Dr. Jah should be encouraged to help and contribute to national development. "Nobody can do it for us but ourselves," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Bah assured that his ministry will continue to initiate favorable policies to encourage more Gambians in the Diaspora to invest in the country without worrying about the bureaucratic logistic of setting up businesses in the country.

He noted that sometimes it takes some nine months to a year just to secure a license.

Omar Ousman Jobe, chairman, board of advisers at Sharab Hospital, said the centre's vision is to build a state-of-the-art seventy-bed multi-specialty hospital to provide standard and professional medical care to the people of the Gambia at an affordable price.

This, he believes, would significantly decrease the need to travel abroad for medical treatment, while at the same time encourage medical tourism in the country from neighboring countries and even beyond.

Jobe added that the vision is to contribute to the country's health infrastructure as embodied in the hospital's mission, which is to provide standard and professional medical care to Gambians at an affordable price.

"And to give back to the community, we engage in many philanthropic activities including giving free medical services to those who cannot afford it as part of our corporate social responsibility."

With plans to expand and create more jobs for Gambians, the hospital currently employs more than 120 Gambian youths and professionals.