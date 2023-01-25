Sierra Leone: Project 1808 Inc Celebrates 6th Edition of National Science & Leadership Festival

24 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Project 1808 International in Sierra Leone, together with the University of Sierra Leone, Care Sierra Leone, Koinaugu District Council and other partners, has celebrated its 6th edition of the national science & leadership festival.

The program was a three-day free community event at the Red Cross compound, Loma School Road in Kabala, with the theme 'Steam and leadership: Ideas to action-building entrepreneurship, economic freedom and sustainability.'

Project1808 promotes sustainable community development in Kabala, Koinadugu District, Sierra Leone, by aiding young students in their efforts to identify and address the root causes of poverty, public and environmental health challenges, and other community-identified concerns.

