Nigeria: Days After Getting Additional Portfolio, Sokoto Commissioner Resigns From Tambuwal's Cabinet

Mrs Haruna was considered one of the most influential appointees of the governor before her resignation.

Nine days after she was assigned the additional responsibility of overseeing a new ministry, Sokoto State's Commissioner for Science and Technical Education, Kulu Haruna, resigned from her appointment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Haruna was asked to oversee the newly created ministry of Technology and Digital Economy last week.

"I write to resign from my appointment as a member of the Sokoto State Executives on personal grounds with effect from 23 January 2023.

"In this respect, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to you for the opportunity given to me to serve in that capacity as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sokoto State.

"Thank you so much Your Excellency," the resignation letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES read.

She has not announced her resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mrs Haruna has been a part of Mr Tambuwal's cabinet since 2018, when she was first appointed.

An informed source at the ministry, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press, told this reporter that Mrs Haruna could have resigned due to the power play between Governor Aminu Tambuwal and her godfather, Ummaru Kwabo.

Mr Kwabo, an influential politician in the state, withdrew from the PDP campaign after his loyalists were allegedly "not favoured" by Mr Tambuwal.

Analysts believe Mr Tambuwal's decision to support the immediate former Secretary of State to the Government of the state, Sa'idu Umar, to clinch the PDP governorship ticket ahead of his deputy governor, Manir Dan Iya, who is a known loyalist of Mr Kwabo, strained the relationship between Mr Kwabo and the governor.

"She has not announced that she has dumped PDP or joined APC because even Ummarun Kwabo is yet to say it officially but most of his boys have left the party to APC. We'll wait to see where Dr (Mrs Haruna) will go, but it's surely where Ummarun Kwabo goes to," the source told PREMIUM TIMES.