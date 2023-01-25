Nigeria: Former Presidential Aide Enang Reacts to His Expulsion From APC

Mr Enang is a governorship aspirant of the APC for the 2023 election in Akwa Ibom State.

Ita Enang, a former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A letter, dated 24 January, 2023, from the Chairperson of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Ntukekpo, said Mr Enang was expelled from the APC for taking the party to court over his ambition to be the its governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

In the letter addressed to the APC chairperson in Mr Enang's ward in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ntukekpo said the APC State Working Committee took the decision against Mr Enang based on a petition against the former presidential aide.

A Federal High Court in Uyo, in November last year, nullified the APC governorship primary in Akwa Ibom following a suit that was filed by Mr Enang.

The court, which ruled that the party's governorship candidate, Akanimo Udofia, was not a member of the APC, ordered the party to organise a fresh primary which the court barred Mr Udofia from taking part.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja recently overturned the judgment in favour of Mr Udofia.

The APC accused Mr Enang of secretly working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Enang, in a message he personally shared on Wednesday in some WhatsApp groups, said the news of his expulsion was fake. This is in spite of the APC chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ntukekpo confirming to PREMIUM TIMES that the expulsion letter was genuine.

The former presidential aide asked the APC members to ignore the news of his expulsion "and continue working with me and all other party Leaders and members of the party for the success of the Party in all the elections".

He appealed to the APC members in Akwa Ibom to cooperate and work together for the success of the 30 January APC presidential rally in Uyo.

President Buhari and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are expected at the rally.

"We should please focus on mobilising for the rally and not be distracted by irrelevancies," Mr Enang said.