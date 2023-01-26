Nigeria: U.S. Imposes Visa Ban On Nigerians Who Disrupted Elections

Mr Blinken added that the visa restrictions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.

The United States Wednesday announced that it has imposed visa bans on individuals who disrupted recent elections in Nigeria.

In a statement, the US State Department quoted Secretary of State Antony Binken as announcing the ban on the unnamed individuals.

"We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election," Mr Blinken said.

He said certain family members of such persons may also be subject to the restrictions.

Mr Blinken added that the visa restrictions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.

The decision to impose visa restrictions, he said, reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Recent elections held in Nigeria include the governorship elections in Osun, Ekiti and Anambra states.

The governors elected in those states have been sworn in with the most recent being Ademola Adeleke as Osun governor.

Nigeria is billed to hold its general elections on 25 February and 11 March to elect new leaders including a new president and parliament.