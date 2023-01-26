Nigeria: PDP Governorship Candidate in Abia Is Dead

The son confirmed the sad news in a statement on Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Uchenna Ikonne, is dead.

Mr Ikonne, a professor and former vice chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, passed away on Wednesday, 25 January, around 4 a.m. at the National Hospital Abuja, according to a statement from his first son, Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, on behalf of the family.

"I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January, 2023, by 4a.m. after a brief illness.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago, leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn't recover from," the statement said.

"Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family," the statement added.

Details later...