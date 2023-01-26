Africa: Unbeaten Angola Bow Out of African Nations Championship

Angola became the first COSAFA side to exit the African Nations Championship in Algeria following a 1-0 victory for Mauritania over Mali in the final Group D game on Tuesday.

That win for the Mauritania ensured they topped the three-team group with four points, while Angola go home having managed a pair of draws in their two pool matches.

It may be a case of 'what might have been' for coach Pedro Goncalves after Palancas Negras let a 3-1 lead slip in their first game to draw 3-3 with Mali, and were then held 0-0 by Mauritania.

There is still plenty of COSAFA interest left in the competition though with Madagascar to face Mozambique in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The winner of that tie will meet either Senegal or Mauritania in the semifinals.

The other quarterfinals see hosts Algeria take on Ivory Coast and Niger meet Ghana.