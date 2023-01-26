Ghana: There Is Absolute Peace, Unity and Harmony At the Black Galaxies Camp - Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is urging the public to disregard some media reports that suggest that the Black Galaxies are threatening to boycott subsequent matches at the ongoing Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in Algeria over outstanding qualification bonuses of $10, 000.00 and in some cases $6, 000.00 per player.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday stated that the discrepancies in the publications could only lead to one conclusion, inaccurate reportage.

"The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to publications by some media houses, including, Nhyira FM and Asempa FM, suggesting that there is utter confusion in the Camp of the Black Galaxies, currently at the ongoing Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Tournament in Constantine, Algeria.

"The Ministry wishes to state the fact that there has been an agreement to pay an amount of US$1,500.00 to each player, per match, during the qualifiers. Therefore, the total amount due each player stood at US$6,000.00 which has been honoured," it stated.

The statement said the new policy direction adopted by the Ministry is to pay qualification bonuses as opposed to winning bonuses to players and their technical handlers regardless of the outcome of the group stage matches and that is what applies to the ongoing tournament.

The Ministry entreated Ghanaians to disregard the information and encouraged media houses to follow up on stories from the Ministry before putting them out.