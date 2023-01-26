Liberia: New Associate Justice to Take Seat Friday

The Supreme Court of Liberia has announced the official seating of his honor YamieQuiquiGbeisay, as one of four Associate Justices completing the full bench of the Liberian Supreme Court.

The vacancy was created as the result of the retirement of Former Chief Justice Francis s. Korkpor Sr. who was replaced by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

The Supreme Court of Liberia is the highest judicial body in the West African nation and was established in 1839.

The court consists of the Chief Justice, who is also the top Judiciary official, and four associate justices, who are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

Following his confirmation hearing weeks ago, the Supreme Court in a notice says it will this Friday, January 27, 2023, conduct the official seating of his honor Gbeisay who was recently appointed by President Weahand confirmed by the Liberian Senate to serve on the full bench of that honorable court.

President George Weah on September 7, 2022, nominated Judge YamieQuiquiGbeisay to the Supreme Court Bench, elevating him from Circuit Court Judge.

Born on May 3, 1959, in Ganta, Nimba County, Gbeisay has been in active legal practice for 24 years. And 7 of these years has been a judge -- nominated and confirmed as relieving Judge in 2015 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Gbeisay, in time past, has been known as a "no-nonsense Judge" for his tougher stance in punishing lawyers who had grossly disobeyed the court as well as frowning on prosecution for the continuous delay of cases -- which impacts the judicial branch's public image negatively. Nearly all of his rulings, when appealed, was held by the Supreme Court.

He has also been outspoken on the failure of the government to address the lawlessness in the country, and the manner and form in which it has also failed to protect citizens as well as decry the salary range of judges, which he says is far below that of the rank of ministers.

At the same time, the high court says it will admit into the Supreme Court bar, attorneys who passed the Supreme Court bar examinations as part of activities befitting Friday's event.

All Counselors-At-Law and party litigants are required to be in attendance by order of Chief Justice Yuoh.