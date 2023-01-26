Liberia: LNP Forwards Man to Court for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has forwarded defendant Liston B. Yekeh to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice for allegedly killing his girlfriend Samelia Darlene Fuller.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Soul Clinic Community, Paynesville.

Defendant Yekeh was dragged to court on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 for several crimes to include possession and sale of a physical object for lethal use (possession of a firearm), and manslaughter.

Police said the accused has violated multiple provisions of the new Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia. He is due to stand trial.

During police's investigation surrounding the death of the late Fuller, it was revealed that on Monday, 2 January 2023 about 8:30 P.M., victim Fuller along with her boyfriend defendant Yekeh, left their Soul Clinic Community and proceeded to Zazay Community and Duport Road in celebration of the New Year Holiday (Monday January 2, 2023).

They stayed out until 1200AM, at which time they returned to Soul Clinic Community at another entertainment center and spent additional time there before they decided to go home.

Police said others in the group from Soul Clinic Community were Joyce Dariue, Antoinette Yarpah, Lydia Sekpor, and Oliver Daniels

"They got to victim Fuller's (deceased's) parents' residence and having spent about 30

minutes, defendant Yekeh requested for his belongings to go home (waist bag and jacket)," the police said.

The items he requested were given to him by Joyce Darjue, older sister of the late Samella D. Fuller.

According to the police charge, when the defendant received his items, he took a single-barrel shotgun (pistol) which he held in his hand.

Police said the defendant brought fear to his friends, and yet he decided to open the gun to show his friends to assure them that it did not have a shot in it.

In the process, police said the gun fired and hit the deceased who was standing in an opposite direction.

She fell to the ground and started bleeding from her neck.

The charge sheet states that after the incident, the deceased was immediately placed on a motorbike and rushed to a nearby hospital (Benson Hospital).

She was turned away and referred to the John F. Kennedy's Medical Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival.

"The body was thereafter preserved at the J.F.K. Morgue where external examinations were carried out by Homicide Detectives and its Forensic counterparts, along with the Head of the Montserrado County's Coroner," police investigators disclosed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police charge sheet indicated that during the external examinations, single barrel gun entries and gunpowder residue were observed on the victim's neck, precisely under the chain.

Police said no exit wound was observed.

During the police investigation of defendant Yekeh, he decided to remain silent in the absence of his lawyer.

Investigators said witnesses who were present revealed through their testimonies that the incident happened as a result of a mistake.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that they were all happy, celebrating the New Year Holiday together with the late Fuller and her boyfriend (defendant Yekeh) doing everything in common.

They said they did not notice any misunderstanding taking place between the deceased and the accused until every one of them returned home.