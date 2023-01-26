Liberia: 13 Arrested On Multiple Crimes

Police in Buchanan have arrested and forwarded to Court 13 persons for their alleged involvement in the violent acts recently exhibited at the St. John River City in Grand Bassa County.

Those arrested include, Marthaline Sumo, Power Smith, Saydah Davis, Edith Togba, Promise Charles, Darius Koon, and Mitchell Johnson.

Others are TogarMongar, Eric Harris, Abraham N. Nell, Jacob Juah Shadrach Moses, and Mark Timothy.

According to the Police Charged sheet, the 13 persons were charged with multiple crimes which include, rioting, theft of property, arson, and criminal mischief.

The Police Charged Sheet says the defendants on January 18, A.D. 2023 in the City of John River meanly the area of Fortville where a suspect was arrested at the Police checkpoint by an officer of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency with Marijuana.

During the interrogation according to the Police Charged sheet, one of the suspects ran away and reportedly jumped into the St. John River and he is yet to be found according to family and Police sources.

They furthered, knowingly and intentionally, the defendants without fear after hearing the situation, engaged in rioting which resulted into the burning of a building hosting the Liberia Joint Security valued at one million five hundred thousand United States (1.5m) Dollars.

According to the Police, the defendants also allegedly took away properties not belonging acts they considered against the law of Liberia.

The Police charge sheet further states that the acts carried out by the defendants is in contradiction of Chapter 17, subsection 17.1, Chapter 15, Sub Sections 15.5,15.1, and 15.51 of the Panel Laws of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the 13 defendants who have since denied the charges are currently deposited at the Upper Buchanan Central Prison in Buchanan Grand Bassa County, the Republic of Liberia awaiting court trial.