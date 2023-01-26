Ghana: Oly Replica Jerseys Out for Sale

Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics, has taken delivery of replica jerseys for fans of the club.

Madam Ernestina Clottey, a stalwart of the club's ladies supporters wing (AGOSULA) told the Times Sports in an interview that, the arrival of the jerseys was delayed a little due to a few issues.

But with the jerseys arriving finally, she has urged fans of the club to patronize the shirts to support and ginger the playing body as the season nears the second round.

The jerseys manufactured by US Company, Icarus, comes in two colours - the traditional blue-and-white home attire and a gold-coloured away strip usually worn over white pants with micro-ribbing material used on the collar and cuff.

"I want to urge the Olympics faithful to patronize the jersey. When they throng the stadium clad in the club's replica, it will create a decent atmosphere to ginger the boys to work harder to win."

The price for one jersey is GH¢230.00.

In another development, Olympics Head Coach, Yaw Preko, has bemoaned the lack of bite in his team after another crushing loss, reports Citinewsroom.com.

He highlighted this in Olympics loss to Legon Cities in the round of 32 stage of the MTN FA Cup; Legon Cities progressed to the Round of 16 stage after securing a 4-3 win via a penalty shootout after the game ended goalless.

In the lead up to the game, Preko blasted his team for missing several chances in a 1-1 draw with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Kumasi in a betPawa Ghana Premier League matchup.

After failing to utilize multiple chances that fell his team's way, the former Black Stars striker brought up his team's profligacy in the post-game interview.

"We're not clinical at all. We're lacking bite up front. We can play, possess but at the end of the day if you don't put the ball in the back of the net you get punished. It's worrisome" Preko said.

Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey made the crucial penalty stop to hand Legon Cities the win.