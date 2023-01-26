Ghana: Awako Returns to Black Galaxies Training

Gladson Awako returned to training with the Black Galaxies when the team returned to the training grounds on Monday, January 23.

The captain of the side suffered an injury in the opening game against Madagascar and was unavailable for the match Sudan last Thursday.

But he returned to training with the squad as they prepare for the quarterfinals stage of the competition this weekend.

Razak Yusif who also suffered an injury in the opening group game is set to return to training in the coming days.

The Black Galaxies could play second-placed from Group A, Mozambique or the first-place team in Group E in the quarterfinals game on Saturday, January 28.

Meanwhile, Black Galaxies Head Coach Annor Walker is confident to get a worth replacement for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's in the next round of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Black Galaxies captain Barnieh received a red card late in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan to all but book their qualification from Group C to the next stage of the competition that is taking place in Algeria.

Barnie, Konadu Yiadom and substitute Suraj Seidu scored to give Ghana the win despite falling behind in the 31st minute.

The win, all but, guarantees Ghana progression from the group stage on its return to the championship after failing to qualify to the tournament altogether since the 2014 edition.

"Its unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He's one of my top strikers but I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement to play in the quarterfinals stage" Walker said.

Ghana has six points despite losing 1-2 to Madagascar as Morocco boycotted the tournament and CAF awarded each member of Group a win and three points over the North African nation.