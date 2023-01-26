Lesotho: Mehalalitoe Back On Duty

The Lesotho national women senior soccer team has resumed training in preparation for the 2023 season.

Mehalalitoe returned to work this week following the Christmas break.

Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) media officer, Mikia Kalati, said the team was in camp and meeting three days a week.

"The players have started reporting for camp," Kalati told the Lesotho Times.

"The players will meet three days a week. This will give them enough time to train with their respective clubs to prepare for the ongoing Women Super League matches. This is not a fixed camp as the players will come for training from their homes."

He said for now there were no confirmed games which the team was preparing for this year as the calendar of international events was not yet out.

LeFA would announce it in due course. But the team would continue training to enable it to gel ahead of any competitions this year.

"This is the start of general preparations for 2023. The association will later announce the tournaments in which the team will be enrolled this year," Kalati said.

Mehalalitoe only returned to international competitions in September last year when they participated in the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championships held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

That was after LeFA had pulled the team from international competitions in 2020 due to poor performances.

The withdrawal would afford the team an opportunity to focus on rebuilding itself and improving its performance.

Mikia said Mehalalitoe were beginning to show encouraging signs of improvement since the rebuilding exercise started.

In last year's COSAFA they had a better campaign than in previous years. They managed to record a win in the three matches they played.

"The team's performance improved and the coaches want to build on that," he said.

According to Kalati, the camp is only for local based players. There are 24 players in the squad.

He said the coach, Pule Khojane, has added some new faces into the team. These include; Limakatso Rakoti (goalkeeper) from Stoko FC, Thato Mapepesa (defender) from Bantu Ladies and Puseletso Jobo, a striker from Kick4Life Ladies.

The new additions joined the other seven new players who were included in the team late last year. These are Bohlokoa Lekhanya (FC Stoko), 'Matšukulu Motloheloa (Kick4Life), Sebolelo Mwesa (LDF Ladies), Bohlokoa Mothala (LDF),Sebabatso Fokothi (Kick4Life), Relebohile Lekhotla (Kick4Life) and 'Mamasoabi Monese (LDF).