Nigeria: Suspension Letter On Minister Is Fake - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has alerted the public about a fake letter circulating on social media which claimed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, has been suspended from the party.

The Chairperson of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Stephen Ntukekpo, in a disclaimer he issued on Wednesday described the letter as an unholy lie peddled by people seeking attention.

"I hereby state with authority that the Honourable Minister was never and has never been suspended from the party in his ward, Chapter or State. The general public and members of our great party should disregard the information as it is a blatant lie and misleading," Mr Ntukekpo stated in the disclaimer.

He described Mr Umana as a true party man and a great supporter of a united party in the state.

"I urge members of our party to remain focused and concentrate on our campaigns," he added.

The APC leaders in Mr Umana's ward - Ndiya Ward, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area - have also issued a similar disclaimer.

The fake suspension letter coincided with the expulsion of Ita Enang, a former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, from the APC.

The APC chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ntukekpo, said Mr Enang, a governorship aspirant of the party, was sacked because of his litigation against the party over his governorship ambition.

Mr Ntukekpo said without proof that Mr Enang was secretly working for the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom.

APC local chapter backs Enang

The local chapter of the APC in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area has, however, countered the state chairperson, saying that Mr Enang remains a member of the party.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the APC Chairperson in Ibiono Ibom, Umoh Ekop, and the Secretary, Aniekan Ekerette, distanced the APC at the ward and chapter level from the action of the party's State Working Committee which they described as being "biased".

"The decision to seek redress and justice in the court of law cannot be termed as anti-party activities and disobedience to the lawful directives of the party," the statement said.

"To this end, the Chapter executive of the party, elders, and the entire members of the APC in Ibiono Ibom hereby pass a vote of confidence on our illustrious son, Ita Enang."

The statement urged the public to disregard Mr Enang's expulsion.

"Ita Enang is the only known voice in Akwa Ibom State that has always been speaking for the party," the statement added.